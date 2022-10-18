Nestlé USA announced last week it was voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The affected products were produced between June and September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico. No other Nestlé Toll House products are affected by the recall.

This voluntary recall is isolated to NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products that were produced between June and September 2022. Nestlé USA

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the company said in the recall statement.

Consumers should not prepare or consume the product and should return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund, the company said.