An Oatly Oat Milk product is among 53 specialty drinks being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday that Oatly's Oat Milk Barista Edition, sold to food services groups, and a variety of iced coffees, protein drinks and other flavored nondairy beverages are affected.

The brands listed in the recall include Aloha, Glucerna, Imperial, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Lyons Barista Style, Lyons Ready Care, MRE, Pirq and Premier Protein. The products are produced by California-based Lyons Magnus.

To date, no illnesses or complaints related to the products have been reported, the FDA said, but it has advised that the recalled products should not be consumed.