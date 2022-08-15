Oatly distributor expands oat milk recall over contamination concerns

An Oatly oat milk distributor has expanded its voluntary recall of products over ongoing contamination concerns.

The California-based Lyons Magnus is now including in the recall 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, as well as 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11 fluid ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk.

The recall is being conducted in response to fears of microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum. Lyons Magnus has said that while Clostridium botulinum was not found in the products, consumers are warned not to consume any of them, even if they do not look or smell spoiled.

Common symptoms of illness related to Cronobacter sakazakii are fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised individuals may be more susceptible to infection.

Clostridium botulinum may cause a severe form of food poisoning that can begin from between six hours to two weeks after eating food containing the toxin. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis that leads to death.

Lyons Magnus said the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.

A full list of the products listed in the expanded recall, which mostly consist of specialty milk and protein drinks, can be found here.