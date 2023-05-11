Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes due to safety hazard

Peloton is recalling 2 million exercise bicycles over safety concerns, the second major recall the fitness company has faced.

According to a Thursday release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bikes' seat post can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to a user.

Peloton has already received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, the CPSC said, including 13 reports of injuries that include a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair," the release said. "Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed."

This is not the first time Peloton has faced a widespread recall. In May 2021, it was forced to recall 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills after a child's death and other problems involving the machines.

Peloton's stock was down more than 7% following Thursday's announcement.