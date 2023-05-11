IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes due to safety hazard

It's the second major recall the company has faced.
A Peloton stationary bike
A Peloton stationary bike is displayed in a showroom in Dedham, Mass., in 2021.Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Rob Wile

Peloton is recalling 2 million exercise bicycles over safety concerns, the second major recall the fitness company has faced.

According to a Thursday release by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bikes' seat post can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards to a user.

Peloton has already received 35 reports of the seat post breaking and detaching from the bike during use, the CPSC said, including 13 reports of injuries that include a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair," the release said. "Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed."

This is not the first time Peloton has faced a widespread recall. In May 2021, it was forced to recall 125,000 of its Tread+ treadmills after a child's death and other problems involving the machines.

Peloton's stock was down more than 7% following Thursday's announcement.

