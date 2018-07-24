Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalls Goldfish Crackers on salmonella risk

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling 3.3 million units of its Goldfish Crackers due to the possible presence of salmonella, the company said.

Pepperidge Farm, owned by Campbell Soup, said in a statement late Monday it had been notified by an ingredient supplier that the whey powder used in seasoning four varieties of the crackers could have salmonella.

The four recalled varieties are Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

The company said no illnesses had been reported.

The recall comes just one day after Mondelez recalled some Ritz Cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits products over similar concerns about whey powder ingredient being potentially tainted with salmonella.

Additionally, earlier this month, Kellogg's recalled an estimated 1.3 million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 U.S. states due to the potential for salmonella contamination.