Meta, Yelp respond to Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and Yelp were among the major U.S. companies that responded Tuesday in support of abortion rights after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade was published.

In a Facebook post, Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the opinion's publication represented "a scary day for women all across our country."

Yelp, meanwhile, issued a statement saying overturning Roe would "jeopardize the human rights of millions of women who stand to lose the liberty to make decisions over their own bodies."

"Turning back the clock on the progress women have made over the past 50 years will have a seismic impact on our society and economy," the company said. "This goes against the will of the vast majority of Americans who agree that decisions around reproductive care should be made by women and their doctors."

Yelp called on Congress to codify those rights into law.

"In the meantime," it said, "more companies will need to step up to safeguard their employees, and provide equal access to the health services they need no matter where they live."

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that while the draft opinion, published by Politico, was authentic, it did not represent a final decision.

Yelp and other tech companies — including Bumble, Salesforce and Apple — were among the corporations that explicitly told employees in states that have begun to restrict abortion access, such as Texas, that they would reimburse them for abortion-related expenses.

Bumble said it was dismayed by the draft opinion and would continue to cover such expenses.

"At Bumble, we believe strongly in women’s right to choose and exercise complete control over their bodies," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "The safety, privacy and freedom of family planning is critical to equality for all."

Apple and Salesforce did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have increasingly called out corporations for taking a position on social issues.

Most recently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law provisions that would effectively remove a special district created for The Walt Disney Co. that gave it taxing and bonding authority to run Walt Disney World near Orlando.

That action came after Disney said it opposed a DeSantis-backed measure that restricts classroom teaching of gender and sexual orientation to children in public schools.