Why smash-and-grab theft at pharmacies can be more dangerous for consumers

Smash-and-grab robberies typically target items like clothing, jewelry, accessories and electronics, all of which have a high resale value. But when the thieves raid pharmacies, the stakes increase.

Many of the items stolen from these vendors are regulated, such as over-the-counter medications and baby formula. If these items are then fenced — when a buyer knowingly accepts stolen goods to resell — quality standards that ensure efficacy and safety can no longer be guaranteed.

“If it has not been stored appropriately, it’s not going to work — so you’re wasting your money, that’s the best case where it’s economic fraud from a crook,” said David Spangler, senior vice president of legal, government affairs and policy at the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. “The worst case is it being stored in such a way that something is wrong with it or it was tampered with and you could suffer some kind of adverse harm that you should never have been exposed to.”

When licensed pharmacies and verified vendors sell over-the-counter medications and food products like baby formula, they are complying with certain federal regulations to ensure that these items are effective and safe to consume. They take care to handle and store things under the proper specified conditions and pull items when they’re set to expire. When these items are stolen and resold, these standards and safeguards can no longer be guaranteed.

“When a manufacturer or distributor sells things to a retailer, they know the precise conditions under which they’re stored,” Spangler said. “Not everything is going to be susceptible to heat or cold but some things are. Take a nicotine patch, these are not expensive products but that adhesive can melt if exposed to certain conditions. Then there are those products that are intentionally adulterated.”

Rich Rossman, vice president of the National Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, or CLEAR, has seen first hand just how some of these stolen items are handled.

“I’ve worked numerous investigations in south Florida. It’s not uncommon for these groups to start in the morning and go at it all day for a week at a time,” said Rossman, who is also a sergeant with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. “But they might not meet with their fence every day, so they keep [the stolen goods] in their car."

That means items may be subject to extreme heat or cold.

“Think about diabetic test strips where people are relying on those for their health,” Rossman said. “It’s about more than the loss for retailers, it’s safety. You’re not just being part of the problem but also jeopardizing your health and safety by buying these items.”

You’re not just being part of the problem but also jeopardizing your health and safety by buying these items.

Experts agree one of the reasons people steal these items is that there’s a robust market for these types of goods online.

“It’s a huge problem,” said Jason Brewer, executive vice president of communications for the Retail Industry Leaders Association. “It all comes back to the ease of reselling products online — that’s what has driven the increase we’re seeing. If at the end of the day you’re trying to put a dent in this problem, you have to make it harder to resell these products online.”

Brewer said marketplaces that allow third-party sellers like those on Facebook and Amazon are monitored, but not thoroughly enough.

“Marketplaces aren’t even abiding by their own stated policies and taking products off that they claim they don’t sell,” Brewer said. “You can do a quick search for over-the-counter medications, they’re all over these marketplaces.”

Ashley Settle, a spokesperson from Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said the platform requires that products and services sold on the site comply with its policies, which include prohibiting the sale of stolen items. The company advises people who see items they think are stolen to either report the listing on Meta's site or to file a police report.

Amazon said it spent over $700 million and employed more than 10,000 people to prevent fraud and abuse in its online marketplace last year.

“Amazon does not allow third-party sellers to list stolen goods in our store, and we work closely with law enforcement, retailers and brands to stop bad actors and hold them accountable, including withholding funds, terminating accounts, and making law enforcement referrals,” Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate McCarthy told NBC News in a statement.

Spangler said many manufacturers are also monitoring these marketplaces in an effort to prevent the sale of illicit or counterfeit items. But it’s a massive undertaking that can be difficult even with the right teams in place.

“Somebody can set up a virtual storefront online, sell for a couple days and then be off with another name. Marketplaces are not always going to be able to move and take items down in real time,” he said.

There are legislative efforts in motion to attempt to curtail the sale of these potentially dangerous items.

The Stopping Harmful Offers on Platforms by Screening Against Fakes in E-commerce, or SHOP SAFE, Act aims to prevent the sale of counterfeit goods by incentivizing platforms to screen and vet sellers and products, penalize repeat offenders and provide consumers with relevant information.

And on Thursday, the CEOs of 20 retailers, including those of Rite Aid Corporation, CVS Health and the Walgreens Boots Alliance, signed a letter asking Congress to pass the Integrity, Notification and Fairness in Online Retail Marketplaces for Consumers, or INFORM Consumers, Act.

It would require online marketplaces to authenticate the identity of “high-volume third-party sellers,” in an effort to deter the sale of stolen and counterfeit goods and “prevent organized retail crime rings from stealing items from stores to resell those items in bulk online.” The act would also allow consumers to see basic identification and contact information for these third-party sellers.

“Criminals are capitalizing on the anonymity of the internet and the failure of certain marketplaces to verify their sellers,” the letter said. “There is no simple answer to stopping organized retail crime or the sale of counterfeits — but key to stemming the tide of these growing problems is transparency.”

For consumers looking to stay safe, both Brewer and Spangler urge them to only buy from known retailers.

“When it comes to over-the-counter medication or baby products and food, consumers should avoid third-party marketplaces altogether. Products could be counterfeit, stolen, expired, or tampered with,” Spangler said. “Buyer beware: If you think you’re getting a great deal on over-the-counter medication from a marketplace, you’re getting something that’s either stolen or counterfeit.”