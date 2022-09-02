Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over Listeria concerns

A smoked salmon product sold in 10 states is being recalled after a sample tested positive for Listeria.

St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon. FDA

The recall concerns 4-oz. packages of St. James Smokehouse’s Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon sold between February and June 2022.

The affected products were distributed to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin.

That includes Safeway stores in Washington State, according to the recall notice.

Routine testing by the state of Washington's Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of Listeria, which can cause a variety of symptoms, some of them deadly in vulnerable populations. No illnesses have yet been reported.

Consumers in possession of the product should dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund, the recall notice said.

For more information on the recall can be found at the FDA's website.