What happens to Social Security payments if the government shuts down

If the federal government shuts down on Sunday, numerous publicly funded agencies will stop work and their employees won't be paid, but Social Security checks will still go out.

Social Security is considered a mandatory program it it isn't funded by the shorter-term appropriations bills passed by Congress and signed by the president. That means its operations and funding don't stop when the government shuts down.

That's important for a large portion of Americans, as the Social Security Administration says that about 67 million people are receiving monthly Social Security benefits in 2023. Those benefits primarily go to retirees, but people with disabilities as well as the survivors of workers get Social Security benefits as well.

Medicare and Veterans Affairs benefits would also continue during a shutdown.

The federal government will shut down at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Sunday if Congress does not pass a bill to provide more funding. Republicans have a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, and a group of hardline conservatives is holding out from the rest of the group and demanding deep cuts to government spending.

President Joe Biden and the Democrats who control the Senate oppose those cuts.

In the event of a shutdown, "non-essential" actions would stop, and some 4 million federal employees would not receive paychecks.

Some, including members of the military, would work without pay and would receive back pay later on, after a new funding bill is passed and signed into law. Other federal employees would be furloughed and not report to work.

A long enough shutdown could harm the economy as well. The longest shutdown lasted for 35 days, from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019, and the Congressional Budget Office estimated that it cost the U.S. economy at least $11 billion directly, with indirect costs that were harder to quantify.

A government shutdown shouldn't be confused with a debt ceiling standoff. The U.S. reached its borrowing limit, called the debt ceiling, earlier this year. That standoff could have prevented Social Security checks from going out if it had lasted long enough, but after a protracted impasse, Congressional Republicans and Democrats agreed on a deal preventing that from happening.