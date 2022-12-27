Why Southwest Airlines canceled so many flights during the busiest holiday travel week of the year

At a news conference in Houston, Southwest spokesman Jay McVay said cancellations snowballed as storm systems moved across the country, leaving flight crews and planes out of place.

“So we’ve been chasing our tails, trying to catch up and get back to normal safely, which is our No. 1 priority, as quickly as we could,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we ended up where we are today.”

Unlike many other U.S. air carriers, Southwest operates on what is known as a point-to-point flight route system, meaning a plane will fly consecutive routes, picking up different crews along the way.

In normal times, this can allow Southwest to operate more flights over a given 24-hour period than other carriers, said Scott Meyerowitz, executive editor of The Points Guy travel site.

But if an airport goes offline because of weather, and a flight cannot reach its destination, the point-to-point system has a cascading cancellation effect, he said.

"When bad weather hits, and you have staffing issues like they did, it creates a situation that is near impossible to recover from, and it couldn’t have happened during a worse possible week," Meyerowitz said of Southwest's cancellations.

Southwest's woes appear to have been complicated by staffing issues, especially ones at Denver International Airport, CNBC reported. A report from The Denver Post confirmed the authenticity of a leaked internal memo that said Southwest had entered a “state of operational emergency” in Denver on Dec. 21 due to an unusually high number of absences among ramp agents.

A spokesman for the union representing the agents did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said Southwest had not adequately prepared flights for the storm, which hampered ground transportation and maintenance vehicles. Planes had fuel that congealed and potable water that froze in the wintry conditions, Murray said.

"The fact is: We weren’t prepared," Murray said.

Adding to the difficulty: Large swaths of Southwest crews remain in contract negotiations with the carrier.

"The Southwest of old is gone," Murray said. "It’s now threats and intimidations to motivate, instead of the old Southwest with a heart."

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to questions about ongoing contract negotiations with its crews.

CNBC also reported that internal technology failures had stymied crew reassignments.

The U.S. Department of Transportation said it plans to examine whether the cancellations were "controllable" and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

Meyerowitz said the department, under the leadership of Secretary Pete Buttigieg, has shown an aggressive posture when it comes to airlines causing consumer woes, and that he wouldn't be surprised if harsh penalties came down.

"We’re still waiting to see actual regulations come forward and be implemented, but there has been the most talk I’ve seen in more than a decade," Meyerowitz said.