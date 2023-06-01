IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Spirit Airlines blames huge delays on technical issue

The airline said the problem was affecting Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and its airport kiosks, leading to three-quarters of its flights being delayed.
A Spirit Airlines plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, on March 11, 2023.
A Spirit Airlines plane at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas.Smith Collection / Gado via Getty Images
By Rob Wile

Some three-quarters of Spirit Airlines flights were delayed Thursday amid a technical issue affecting the carrier's website.

In a tweet posted at 8:43 a.m., Spirit said the issue was affecting Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and its airport kiosks, leading to delays.

According to the flight-tracking site Pulse by Anuvu, less than 24% of Spirit flights were departing on time as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Spirit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Rob Wile

Rob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.