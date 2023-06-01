Spirit Airlines blames huge delays on technical issue

Some three-quarters of Spirit Airlines flights were delayed Thursday amid a technical issue affecting the carrier's website.

In a tweet posted at 8:43 a.m., Spirit said the issue was affecting Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and its airport kiosks, leading to delays.

According to the flight-tracking site Pulse by Anuvu, less than 24% of Spirit flights were departing on time as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Spirit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.