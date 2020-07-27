Target joins Walmart in staying closed for Thanksgiving this year

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Two of the biggest retailers in the U.S. are closing their doors on Thanksgiving this year, sidestepping a recent tradition of keeping the lights on for customers to bargain hunt after their turkey dinners.

Target said Monday it will close up for Turkey Day, following Walmart’s announcement of the same plans last week.

Instead, Target is encouraging shoppers to start their holiday shopping even earlier, in October.

“Let’s face it: Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds,” the retailer said in a blog post on its website, promising savings across its stores and online “earlier than ever.”

It also said it will be making more than 20,000 items, including fresh and frozen food, available for curbside pickup and delivery ahead of the holidays, using its Shipt platform.