Target is recalling 5 million scented candles because their glass jars can break

Target is recalling five million scented candles because their glass encasings could break, posing a safety hazard.

According to a statement on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, the affected Threshold Glass Jar Candles can break or crack during use, causing lacerations and severe burns.

Target has received 137 reports of candle jars breaking or cracking during use, with six injuries reported, the statement said.

The affected candles were sold between August 2019 through March 2023 for between $3 and $20.

The items can be returned for a refund.

More information can be found here.