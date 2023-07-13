Federal Reserve credits Taylor Swift with boosting hotel revenues through her blockbuster 'Eras' tour

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is boosting the U.S. economy.

Ticket sales for Swift's concerts have been so explosive, one Federal Reserve office said the pop superstar is helping fuel the national tourism industry.

The central bank released its Beige Book on Wednesday, in which Philadelphia Federal Reserve officials reported hotel bookings had skyrocketed thanks to Swift's show dates.

"Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city," the officials wrote.

Eight times a year, the Beige Book compiles summaries of how the economy is doing in different parts of the U.S. The document is published before the Federal Reserve committee meeting where monetary policies, like interest rate decisions, are discussed.

This is not the first time a government agency has credited Swift with boosting local business. Earlier this month, Cincinnati, Ohio, officials credited Swift and "Eras" with helping downtown hotels gross $1.3 million and surrounding Hamilton County hotels earned about $2.6 million.

"Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with,” Julie Calvert, president and CEO of the tourism group, Visit Cincy, said in a statement. “The economic impact Swift creates is staggering, as fans travel from far and wide to attend her concerts, filling hotels, restaurants, and local attractions. Swift’s influence on tourism is a testament to her ability to captivate audiences and drive economic growth."

Last month, Chicago's official tourism and marketing organization, Choose Chicago, said the first weekend in June broke hotel occupancy records, thanks to events including Swift's sold-out shows at Soldier Field.

The same economic impact was anecdotally observed in Boston when "Eras" landed at Gillette Stadium in March.

Data from the concert tracking group Pollstar shows "Eras" has already grossed more than $300 million, with average ticket prices of more than $250. It projects Swift will reach the $1 billion mark next year now that her tour has added a number of international dates.