Tesla files paperwork for Elon Musk's restaurant vision in Hollywood

Tesla has filed paperwork with the city of Los Angeles to build a 24-hour restaurant, drive-in theater and charging station.

The concept, planned for central Hollywood, would encompass 9,300 square feet. It would feature a two-story restaurant: a lower level with 3,800 enclosed square feet, and a 5,500 square-foot outdoor seating area above. Both stories would have bars.

There will be more than two dozen spaces with Tesla Superchargers and a "carhop" dine-in service, according to electric vehicle news site Electrek.

As for the theater, two movie screens will show programs lasting about 30 minutes, or the amount of time it takes to charge and/or eat at a restaurant. The company said a "decorative bamboo landscape screen" would be planted to frame both movie screens, which will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Musk first Tweeted about the concept four years ago.

A representative for Tesla could not immediately be reached for comment.

Tesla shares have lost more than a third of their value over the past month, falling from about $1,000 to about $645, amid a broader sell-off in tech stocks. Musk, meanwhile, has come under increasing scrutiny in his bid to purchase Twitter, and for sexual harassment allegations that surfaced last week.