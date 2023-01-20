Thinx to pay up to $5M to settle claims its period underwear contained potentially harmful chemicals

If you bought a period underwear product made by Thinx, you may now be entitled to a refund thanks to a class-action lawsuit settlement announced in November.

Plaintiffs in the suit accused Thinx of using — and not telling customers about — potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS in the underwear.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is a family of synthetic chemicals used in the manufacture of consumer products — including food wrappers, cosmetics, or textiles such as raincoats or workout clothes — because of ​​their ability to resist stains, grease and water.

The substances are referred to as “forever chemicals” because they can linger permanently in the air, water and soil. Exposure to PFAS has been associated with low birth weight, high cholesterol, thyroid disease and an increased risk of certain cancers such as liver cancer.

Thinx, which launched in 2013 and is based in New York, has agreed to pay $4 million into a cash fund to pay for claims submitted by customers, as well as any court-approved attorneys’ fees, expenses and service awards the customers may be owed. The company has agreed to provide up to an additional $1 million if needed to cover valid claims.

As part of the settlement, Thinx denied all the allegations leveled by the plaintiffs and asserted that the settlement is not an admission of guilt.

Thinx customers may receive a $7 refund for each purchase of up to three pairs of Thinx period underwear reflected in Thinx’s records, or for which they provide a valid proof of purchase.

Claims can be submitted here.