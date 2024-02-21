More than 15 million Toshiba laptop adapters recalled due to fire hazards

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The firm formerly known as Toshiba is recalling 15.5 million AC laptop adapters due to the potential for burn and fire risks.

The firm, now called Dynabook, said it had received 679 reports of the affected adapters overheating, catching fire, melting, or burning over a period stretching back more than a decade. This includes 43 reports of minor burn injuries.

Recalled Toshiba AC adapter. U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recalled products have date codes between April 2008 through December 2012 and were sold between April 2008 and April 2014.

The affected adapters were included in the purchase of Toshiba laptops and also sold separately.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled AC adapters and contact Dynabook Americas for a free replacement, according to a notice on the Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.