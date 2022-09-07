UPS announced Wednesday it is looking to hire more than 100,000 workers for the upcoming holiday shopping season, with pay rising to as much as $30 an hour for certain positions and locations.

The shipping and logistics giant said its streamlined, digital-first hiring process will take just 25 minutes for most people between filling out an online application to receiving a job offer. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview, UPS said.

“We have made our hiring process as simple and easy as possible,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. Operations said in a release. “UPS’s strength has always been our people, and we are excited about the opportunity to welcome new UPSers to our team as we deliver what matters for our customers this holiday season.”

A UPS spokesperson said in an email that the company would be hiring package handlers, delivery drivers, driver helpers and tractor trailer drivers.

Last year, nearly 35,000 holiday-season employees earned permanent positions, the company said. A full-time UPS package delivery driver makes an average of $95,000 per year, plus an additional $50,000 worth of contributions to health, wellness and pension benefits, it said.

Eligible employees also have the opportunity to earn up to $25,000 for college tuition and expenses through UPS’ Earn and Learn program — with pro-rated reimbursement available the day of hiring in certain cases. Last year, the company said, it invested $30 million in education assistance programs for its employees.