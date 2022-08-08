VWs, Audis recalled over exploding airbag risk

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling approximately 1,200 of its 2016 model-year vehicles over concerns about a defective airbag part that could cause the airbag housing to explode.

According to a recall notice dated July 27, a defective airbag inflator could send sharp metal fragments striking people inside the vehicle, resulting in serious injury or death. In addition, an airbag that does not deploy properly also increases the risk of injury in a crash, the recall states.

Dealers have been instructed to replace the airbag free of charge, according to the recall.

Affected models include the 2016 Audi TT Roadster, TT Coupe, S3 Sedan, R8 Coupe, A3 Sedan, A3 Sportback e-tron, A3 Cabriolet, 2016 Golf SportWagen, Golf R, Golf GTI, Golf Mk7, and the battery-electric e-Golf hatchback.

The recall for exploding airbags follows an unrelated recall in May affecting some Hyundai vehicles equipped with a defective, exploding seat belt part. Both the airbag inflator and seat belt pretensioner had been classified as containing similar hazardous materials.

The latest airbag campaign is not related to the long-running Takata airbag recall that has affected nearly 3 million vehicles.

For more information visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and search your vehicle's VIN number to see if it is affected.