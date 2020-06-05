Want to know where all those corporate donations for #BLM are going? Here's the list.

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Iconic American brands, from Facebook to Apple, have pledged financial support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement in response to the death of George Floyd — but many companies have yet to clarify where the money will go and how much they will donate.

Airbnb

The home-sharing site tweeted on June 1 that it will be giving a total of $500,000 to the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

Amazon

The retail and technology giant announced on June 3 that it plans to donate a total of $10 million to 11 organizations, including the ACLU, Equal Justice Initiative, and the NAACP.

Apple

In a note to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he had donated to organizations including the Equal Justice Initiative, The New York Post reported. However, it is unclear how much money Apple has donated.

Away

The trendy luggage brand announced it would be donating money to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, and The Bail Project. Away encouraged those who saw the post to do the same, but did not specify how much money it would donate.

“At this time we are not disclosing the exact amounts of Away's donations,” a representative from Away told NBC. However, Away’s co-founder and chief brand officer Jen Rubio and her partner Stewart Butterfield announced they would donate $700,000 to Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Bail Project, The Equal Justice Initiative, the Center for Policing Equity, Campaign Zero, Project NIA, Color of Change, Until Freedom, and the Loveland Foundation. Rubio and Butterfield also pledged to match donations up to $300,000.

Coca-Cola

The legacy American brand Coca-Cola released a statement on Twitter on June 3, announcing that it would be donating to 100 Black Men “as a part of the effort to end systemic racism and bring true equality to all.” The statement did not include how much money the company plans to donate.

Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday that his company would be donating $10 million “to groups working on racial justice.” He said the company is “working with our civil rights advisors and our employees to identify organizations locally and nationally that could most effectively use this right now.”

However, this response has largely been overshadowed by internal division over Zuckerberg’s decision not to flag or remove a number of President Donald Trump’s posts.

Glossier

The beauty brand released a statement on Instagram saying the company planned to donate $500,000 to “organizations focused on combating racial injustice.”

The statement specifically cited Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Equal Justice Initiative, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and We The Protesters.

Glossier CEO Emily Weiss also announced that it will give an additional $500,000 in the form of grants to Black-owned beauty businesses, with more details on that initiative later this month.

Nike

The sports retailer shared a video on social media that urged its followers to “For Once, Just Don’t Do It,” asking them not to ignore the realities of racism in the United States.

While the video was widely shared across Instagram and Twitter and has received close to 22 million views, some of the most popular comments on the video asked how Nike would respond to the movement beyond the video.

“Where is the real action? This will only be considered a selfish marketing strategy until we see some solid action," one social media user commented.

Following the initial backlash, Nike released a statement on June 5, announcing a $40 million “commitment over the next four years to support the Black community in the U.S.”

While the company has not yet specified where the money will go, Nike told NBC News it works with “partners like PeacePlayers and Jackie Robinson Foundation [and] initiatives like the Jordan Brand Wings Program and Serena Design Crew, a collaboration with Serena Williams."

Uber

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced on May 31 that the company plans to give $1 million to the Equal Justice Initiative and the Center for Policing Equity.

Warby Parker

The eyeglass seller said it would donate $1 million to “organizations and initiatives focused on combating systemic racism.” While the statement, posted on Instagram, did not specify the organizations to which it would give money, the company said more details would come after input from its own team and “leaders in this field.”

Some comments on the post criticized the company for failing to immediately list the organizations its donation will fund.

“We will be transparent with our communities and share more details on our approach once it’s finalized,” Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO Dave Gilboa told NBC.

YouTube

YouTube announced in a tweet last week that it would be giving $1 million to the Center for Policing Equity.

Other corporations, including Disney and Netflix, have issued statements of support for the Black community, but have not indicated any changes they will make internally, nor any specific donations.

This list will be updated on a weekly basis.