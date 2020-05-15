Which major retail companies have filed for bankruptcy since the coronavirus pandemic hit? Here's the list.

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

From iconic department stores to entertainment giants, the coronavirus has seemingly spared no one in its devastation of the U.S. economy.

With bankruptcy currently hovering over household staple JCPenney, factors such as falling consumer demand, reduced entertainment spending, and stay-at-home orders mandating certain businesses stay closed continue to take their toll. The traditional retail industry has been struggling for the past several years as consumers pivot to online shopping.

Even with the slow reopening of the economy as lockdowns beginning to lift, social distancing measures may continue for months. That will impact store capacity for retail and restaurants. For some businesses, these temporary changes could indicate bigger problems.

While bankruptcy doesn’t inherently mean that a company will go out of business — it's more a financial restructuring — it does spell news of changes to come.

Here’s a list of all the companies that have filed for bankruptcy so far since the start of coronavirus.

Dean & Deluca

The New York City-based gourmet foods retailer filed for bankruptcy on March 31, one of the first businesses to show signs of trouble due to coronavirus impact. The company was founded in 1977 and was acquired by Pace Food Retail in 2014.

Apex Parks

Apex Parks, which owns and operates 14 family entertainment and water parks in New Jersey, California, and Florida, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 8. A release from the company indicated that they do not intend to close.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

FoodFirst, Bravo and Brio Restaurant Parent

FoodFirst Global Holdings, the parent company of restaurant chains Bravo Cucina Italiano and Brio Tuscan Grille, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 10. FoodFirst acquired the brands in 2018.

True Religion Apparel

True Religion, a clothing brand known for its jeans, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13. The company, whose trendy denim rose to popularity in the 2000s, also filed for bankruptcy in 2017.

CMX Cinemas

CMX Cinemas, a chain of movie theaters with dine-in options, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25. The theaters, owned by parent company Cinemex Holdings, was in the process of acquiring the Star Cinema Grill, a deal that was inked only six weeks prior.

J. Crew

The preppy retailer worn by celebrities and shoppers alike filed for bankruptcy on May 4. The company also owns Madewell, a women’s clothing and accessory brand.

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym, which owns and operates over 700 gyms in the U.S. and internationally, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 4. The company said in a release they hope to be through the filing by Aug. 1, “if not sooner.”

Neiman Marcus

Luxury department store Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 7. The century-old retailer is one of several traditional department stores that could be headed for trouble.

Stage Stores, (Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles, Gordman’s, and Stage Parent)

Stage Stores, which owns and operates almost 800 locations in smaller and more rural communities, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 10. The brands sell a variety of goods, including apparel, cosmetics, and home goods.

This list will be updated on a weekly basis.