White fudge animal cookies sold at Target recalled after metal pieces were found

The cookies were sold at Target stores throughout the U.S.
Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies.
By Rob Wile

Cookies sold at Target stores across the U.S. are being recalled after wire-metal pieces were found inside a portion of the product.

York, Penn.-based D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling its 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which come in a clear plastic bear-shaped jug.

The affected products have a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023 and lot number Y052722.

People who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST.

