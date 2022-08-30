Cookies sold at Target stores across the U.S. are being recalled after wire-metal pieces were found inside a portion of the product.

York, Penn.-based D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. is voluntarily recalling its 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which come in a clear plastic bear-shaped jug.

The affected products have a best-by date of Feb. 21, 2023 and lot number Y052722.

People who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm EST.