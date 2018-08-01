Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Global oil prices plunged and then swung back wildly on Tuesday, following a series of conflicting news reports prior to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

The price of crude oil hit $70 a barrel this week for the first time since 2014, then plunged by around $3 Tuesday morning amid speculation that the president would not re-certify the 2015 agreement. Crude futures then regained the morning's losses before closing down 2.4 percent after Trump's announcement that the U.S. would be pulling out of the multilateral accord.

So what do all these global gyrations mean for your wallet? Higher prices at the pump.

This time last year, motorists were paying around $2.34 per gallon. Today, the national per-gallon average is $2.81 ($3.63 in California). With summer driving season already pressuring those prices even higher as families take to the roads for their vacation, Trump's decision is one more factor that could push the price point beyond $3 a gallon for most of America — the level at which many people begin to change their driving habits.