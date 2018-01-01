Will slow wage growth create another consumer debt crisis?

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Although the labor market added a better-than-expected 223,000 jobs in May, robust wage growth again proved elusive with an increase of just 2.7 percent on an annualized rate. An accumulation of recent data indicates that some Americans are starting to struggle financially, suggesting that workers may have added debt to their household balance sheets because they expected to be earning more by now.

Delinquencies have ticked up in retail credit cards, which typically have a lower bar for acceptance than general-purpose cards, and in car loans to people with subprime credit scores. The percentage of private-label retail credit card bills unpaid for 60 days or more is 4.65 percent, a seven-year high, according to credit bureau Equifax, and the amount of outstanding auto loan debt unpaid for 60 days or more has risen by more than 5 percent year on year. Amy Crews Cutts, chief economist at Equifax, said that a subset of auto lenders concentrated in the subprime space had been hit especially hard after expanding their activities to include more “deep subprime” borrowers.

Consumers added $63 billion in debt in the first quarter of this year and owed a collective $13.21 trillion as of March 31, according to the Federal Reserve, and more of them appear to be having trouble servicing that debt: According to a separate Fed report, the number of people who have fallen behind on their credit card payments for 90 days or more has increased “notably” from a year ago, and car loan payments overdue by 90 days or more have been on the rise for more than five years.

According to the National Foundation for Credit Counseling’s annual financial literacy survey, nearly 40 percent of Americans carry revolving credit card balances. A quarter of respondents told surveyors they don’t pay these bills on time, and nearly 10 percent have debt in collections — both figures that are higher than last year by 3 percentage points.

While consumer credit experts are quick to point out that none of the metrics on debt and delinquency are as dire as they were in the throes of the Great Recession, they concede that the increases are worrisome. “It’s noteworthy because we’re far enough along in the expansion that we know the business cycle isn’t dead yet, so is this something to worry about,” Cutts said.

The problem is that the recovery’s economic gains haven’t been equally shared among Americans, said Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com. Six months into a historic tax cut for businesses, workers aren’t seeing the kinds of pay increases its political backers said would follow. A Morgan Stanley survey found that just 13 percent of this corporate windfall is going to worker pay, benefits or other compensation.