America's stunning unemployment surge during coronavirus, visualized

By Nigel Chiwaya
The ranks of the unemployed are swelling in ways not seen before. Five million people filed jobless claims last week, bringing total to almost 22 million in a month.
Last week, 6.6 million people filed new unemployment claims. The numbers have surged as state-ordered coronavirus lockdowns have brought huge swaths of the economy to a halt.
Not even during the peak of the Great Recession did the unemployment numbers come close to this latest spike, with 665,000 people applying for benefits the week of March 28, 2009. The interactive chart below, dating back to 1967, shows the stunning surge in claims over the past couple weeks.