Corporate America reacts to Biden's new vaccine mandate

The White House moved from carrot to stick on Thursday, after President Joe Biden introduced a rule that requires companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or can produce a negative Covid test at least once a week.

The new requirements are a step to "combat those blocking public health," Biden said at a White House briefing on Thursday, noting that around 80 million Americans have "failed to get the shot."

"We have tools to combat the virus... if we can come together as a country to use those tools," Biden said.

The hard line from the White House comes amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases that has threatened kids' return to school, slashed consumer confidence, rocked the jobs market, derailed travel plans, delayed the return of employees to downtown offices and led to more and more companies reducing their growth forecast for the remainder of 2021.

Biden's multifaceted approach to resolving the issue also includes three months of at-cost testing kits from Amazon, Walmart and Kroger. In addition, Medicaid beneficiaries will receive full coverage for at-home tests, and the federal government will expand a free testing program to 10,000 pharmacies.

"We know vaccines, coupled with widespread and convenient testing, serve as powerful tools to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, keeping the U.S. economy open, and protecting America’s workforce," Brian Huseman, vice president of public policy for Amazon, told NBC News in a statement. "We’re proud to work with the Biden administration to increase access to affordable, high-quality, FDA-authorized tests, to keep us moving toward a full recovery.”

Biden praised the companies who have already implemented mandates, citing United Airlines, Disney, Tyson Foods "and even Fox News."

United Airlines announced in August that all employees would have to be vaccinated by Sept. 25, even though the vast majority of its pilots and flight attendants already have done so. This week, the airline also said that anyone refusing the vaccine for religious reasons would have to stay home until the pandemic "meaningfully recedes."

After meatpacking plants became an early hotbed for Covid transmission, meat producer Tyson Foods said last month that workers in its facilities would have to be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Amid a critical shortage of workers, many CEOs who are in favor of vaccines have said they have been holding back on a mandate out of fear that workers would quit for a competitor who did not require employees be inoculated. Biden's mandate now simplifies that equation.

“We’ve noticed a huge increase, just recently, in the share of postings that either mandate, or request employees be vaccinated,” Julia Pollak, labor economist at jobs platform ZipRecruiter, said last month, ahead of the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine.

“When you see more major employers require vaccinations, that will probably set a trend for other employers to follow,” she added.

The Business Roundtable, a group of chief executives from companies including Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, released a statement Thursday from President and CEO Joshua Bolten that said: “Business Roundtable welcomes the Biden Administration’s continued vigilance in the fight against COVID. America’s business leaders know how critical vaccination and testing are in defeating the pandemic."

CVS Health said in a statement to NBC News that it applauds companies' decisions to implement a vaccine mandate, adding that "vaccinating more Americans is clearly the most effective way to prevail over the pandemic."

A spokesman for the United Auto Workers labor union said it is "looking at the details of the announcement and how it impacts our over 700 employer contracts and our members," Reuters reported. Last month, UAW President Ray Curry said the union would need to negotiate before any mandates could be put into place.

Biden also issued an executive order that requires federal employees and contractors to get inoculated, a rule that will affect more than 2 million employees.

Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement: "NTEU will monitor closely the implementation of this policy at the agencies where we represent employees to make sure that those with medical and religious exceptions are accommodated."

He also noted that "NTEU members, like American society at large, will have differing reactions to the new policy. Some employees will disagree. Others will welcome the additional security that comes with knowing that all of their coworkers are vaccinated. Either way, the law is clear that employers, including the federal government, may implement a vaccination requirement for employees."