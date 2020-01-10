The economy added 145,000 jobs in December, capping a decade of solid job creation and robust wage growth but falling just shy of economist expectations of 160,000.
The government’s monthly jobs report, released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, also showed that the nation’s unemployment rate remains unchanged, at a 50-year low of 3.5 percent.
Friday’s figures mark the ninth straight year that the economy has added close to 2 million jobs, part of a record economic expansion that just entered its 11th year. The economy added a monthly average of 180,000 jobs through November, compared to 223,000 per month in 2018.
However, the December job gains pale in comparison to November’s whopping total of 266,000, a number that economists partly contributed to returning workers from General Motors after a 40-day strike. The BLS downsized that figure on Friday by 10,000, making November's total 256,000 and revising October's figure downwards from 156,000 jobs to 142,000.
"We shouldn’t be panicked or surprised when the jobs numbers swing and miss," said Steve Rick, chief economist at CUNA Mutual Group. "Until we begin to see miss after miss regularly, one less-than-stellar jobs report shouldn’t cause any major concerns. We really only need to add 100,000 jobs per month to keep pace with population growth, so when you keep that in mind and look at the jobs data over the past year, the labor market looks even more impressive."
December’s lower monthly employment total is partially indicative of the difficulty in finding the best candidate amid a tight labor market where job seekers hold the upper edge. The Federal Reserve noted in a recent survey that businesses were having “difficulties in finding qualified workers.”
Wall Street barely blinked at the BLS data Friday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hovering just short of a record high of 29,000. Geopolitics have roiled global markets this week, as investors took shelter from escalating tensions in the Mideast, piling into gold and other safe havens. A relief rally followed, as the U.S.-Iran conflict eased, pushing all three indices to record highs.