Economy added 225,000 jobs in January, marking a robust start to 2020

The economy added a robust 225,000 jobs during the month of January, a blockbuster start to 2020 in a week that saw global disruption from the fast-spreading coronavirus, an impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, and a State of the Union address that focused on the nation's booming economy.
The unemployment rate ticked up slightly from 3.5 percent to 3.6 percent, still the lowest in five decades, according to Friday’s monthly snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The labor market data was gathered prior to any global impact from the coronavirus, though the effects of that outbreak are likely to be reflected in next month’s February numbers.
While the continued grounding of Boeing's 737 Max had an impact on the manufacturing sector, which lost 12,000 positions, the construction and hospitality sectors saw an uptick due to unseasonably warm weather during the month of January.
Wage growth saw a slight increase, likely due to the fact that 21 states raised their minimum wage on Jan. 1, resulting in wage gains for around 7 million people. Average hourly earnings rose by 3.1 percent on an annual basis.