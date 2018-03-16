Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The U.S. economy gained a whopping 313,000 jobs in the month of February, blowing economists' expectations of 205,000 out of the water.

The jobs numbers for previous months were revised upwards, said the Department of Labor, marking an average gain of 242,000 for the last three months.

Monthly data released Friday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that for the fifth straight month, unemployment held at a steady rate of 4.1 percent, still the lowest level in 17 years.

The only black cloud was wage growth, which was up just 0.1 percent.