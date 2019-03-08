Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 8, 2019, 1:35 PM UTC By Lucy Bayly

The economy gained a meager 20,000 jobs in February, falling far short of analyst expectations of 185,000 and indicating that the nation's 10-year economic expansion has potentially hit a speed bump.

February's job gains are the lowest since September 2017.

Despite the stalled job growth, the rest of the monthly employment data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics was positive. The February unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8 percent, after spiking last month due to temporary layoffs from the 35-day partial government shutdown and wage growth increased by 0.3 percent, the best since 2009.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures tumbled by more than 200 points immediately after the data was released.

“A tighter labor market seems to be putting pressure particularly on the lower-paid end," said Martha Gimbel, Indeed Hiring Lab’s director of economic research. "Over 2018, wage growth in low-wage industries was 4.4 percent, while in middle- and high-wage industries it didn’t top 3 percent.”

According to the Federal Reserve’s latest Beige Book, which measures economic conditions across the country and helps the Fed set its benchmark lending rates, many companies are having trouble finding qualified workers.

The Beige Book results, released Wednesday, also showed that some manufacturers were concerned that Trump's trade policies are negatively impacting international demand for their products. The manufacturing industry is in decline globally, dragged down by the tariff war and a stalling in China’s economic growth engine.