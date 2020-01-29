Federal Reserve officials unanimously agreed Wednesday to make no change to the nation's benchmark interest rate, defying calls from President Donald Trump to lower rates in order to align with other central banks.
The Federal Open Market Committee announced at the conclusion of its first meeting of 2020 that it would hold rates at the current range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent.
Trump, a staunch supporter of negative interest rates, made a last-minute attempt on Tuesday to influence the Fed — an agency that operates outside of any political purview. The president tweeted Tuesday morning that the central bank should "get smart & lower the Rate to make our interest competitive with other Countries which pay much lower even though we are, by far, the high standard."
Trump has repeatedly lambasted the Fed for not lowering rates far enough, even though it cut rates three times last year.
“A virtuous cycle of job creation, low unemployment and sustained consumer spending is supporting the ongoing economic expansion," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. "Until the Fed sees a risk to that, any further rate cuts are unlikely.”
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to hold a press briefing at 2:30 p.m., where he will likely face questions about the growing threat of China's coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.
Multinational companies such as Starbucks and McDonald's have already warned that the virus will affect their bottom line, and some economists predict China’s GDP will dip by 2 percentage points — a greater impact than the SARS virus in 2003, which wiped $40 billion off the world economy.