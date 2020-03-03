The Federal Reserve announced an emergency rate cut on Tuesday in response to the economic impact of the coronavirus spread, trimming the nation's benchmark borrowing rate by half a percentage point.
"The coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed's Open Market Committee said, adding that it took the action to help achieve maximum employment and the stability of prices.
The unanimous move comes after finance ministers from the G-7 convened via teleconference with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to determine an economic strategy to defend against any impact from the coronavirus.
It’s the first time since the 2008 financial crisis that the Fed has made an emergency rate cut, which it last implemented after the Lehman Brother bank collapsed.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted the Fed to reduce the rate to be in line with other countries who have lowered theirs. Early Tuesday morning, after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its rate, Trump issued a tweet noting that Powell has "called it wrong from day one. Sad!"
The Fed should "cut rate big," the president noted.
“While the statement from the FOMC says the fundamentals of the economy remain strong, central bankers are obviously concerned about developments yet to possibly unfold,” Mark Hamrick, Bankrate.com's senior economic analyst, said. “The full emergency 50 basis points reduction is the first since the financial crisis, a sign how serious central bankers regard the downside risks to the economy.”
While the stock market has been hoping for a rate cut in order to cushion consumer spending if the coronavirus forces Americans to stay home, some analysts have pointed out that monetary policy changes are ineffectual in the face of paralyzed production lines and absent workers.
Wall Street spiked immediately after the surprise announcement was made, before paring those gains — and then rising.
Tuesday's rate move represents the largest under Trump's presidency. The Fed’s benchmark funds rate now stands at a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.
Fed Chair Powell will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to discuss the central bank’s response.