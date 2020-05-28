Have you lost your job during the pandemic? Tell us your story

More than 40 million people have filed for initial unemployment benefits since the coronavirus hit, an unparalleled burst in jobless claims, economists say. And they are coming from across the country: All 50 states and two territories have seen more than 1-in-10 eligible workers file for claims since mid-March.

Has your job been affected by the COVID-19 economy crush? NBC News wants to hear your story, whether you were at the beginning of your career or closer to the end — what happened and where did you go from there? Are you thinking of shifting gears and goals altogether or looking for work outside your profession until you can land back in your industry? What’s next — short or long term?