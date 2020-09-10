Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 884,000, versus 850,000 expected

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The latest first-time claims for unemployment benefits rose to 884,000 last week, according to data from the Department of Labor, versus economists forecast of 850,000.

Data for the previous week showed 881,000 filings, which was down from 1.01 million the week before, although that drop was partly due to a change in the methodology used to tabulate the seasonally adjusted weekly figures.

Six months into the pandemic, the latest weekly total is still more than quadruple pre-pandemic levels. Weekly jobless claims hit an all-time record high in March, spiking to almost 7 million as the pandemic shut down businesses, stores and restaurants to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

As the economy reopens, the number of people filing for jobless claims has inched slowly and falteringly downwards, with a resurgence in infection rates tempering any steady descent.

While lawmakers in Washington continue to debate as to whether additional unemployment assistance deters job seekers from returning to the work force, many people are simply finding that the jobs they once had no longer exist. Around 22 million people have lost their job since the coronavirus hit, and just half of those positions have so far returned.

Even for businesses who have reopened, foot traffic — and staffing — is still way below pre-pandemic levels, as many customers continue to shop online out of fear of contracting the virus. With many restaurants forced to operate at just 25 percent capacity in order to maintain social distancing, business owners have yet to call back the majority of employees laid off as the virus hit.

In addition, online learning has emerged as a major factor contributing to the delayed return to work, keeping parents — usually mothers — at home in order to help children navigate the new educational environment.

“Firms continued to experience difficulty finding necessary labor, a matter compounded by day care availability, as well as uncertainty over the coming school year," the Federal Reserve noted in its most recent Beige Book on the state of the economy.

Six months into the pandemic, the sluggish rate of recovery has led to a spike in corporate discussions about permanent job cuts, with almost half of businesses who have already announced furloughs or layoffs saying they expect to make further adjustments in the next 12 months, according to a recent survey by Randstad RiseSmart, an outsourcing firm.

“The ‘V-shaped’ recovery is a mirage,” Nick Mazing, director of research at data provider Sentieo, told NBC News.“We are seeing a permanent reduction in the size of several sectors in the economy.”