From tractor parts to tilapia, the U.S. has levied on China over $250 billion in tariffs on a dizzying array of over 6,000 categories of Chinese imports. Now that the tariffs are actually in effect, what exactly does a hit on that many billion in goods look like?
To show the economic stake of each individual item, NBC compiled the list of proposed tariffs along with their import values for 2015-2017.
The tariffs represent part of President Donald Trump's leverage to compel Beijing to reform its "unfair" trade practices, including alleged intellectual property theft.
The most impacted products are electronics parts, which represent a hit on $100 billion worth of goods, followed by $8 billion in wooden furniture, $6 billion in upholstered seats, $6 billion in aluminum car tire wheels, and $5 billion in vacuums.
Seafood is also under siege: The U.S. imports billions of dollars worth of seafood from China every year, and the new tariffs would affect popular menu items such as $177 million in peeled crawfish tail meat, $104 million in sole fillets, and $104 million in catfish.
American appetite for Chinese-made handbags could also take a drubbing under the expanded list, which represents about half of the $500 billion worth of goods the U.S. imports from China annually. The list levies tariffs on over $2 billion in plastic handbags, $1.7 billion in leather handbags, and $2.3 billion in handbag components.
The database also includes over 1,000 categories that haven't been imported for the past three years. Those items included agricultural products like chicken, eggs, and some types of fish, along with industrial products like wooden railroad ties and yarn.
The offices of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Robert Lighthizer said the tariff list is meant to affect "products that currently are imported or could be imported in the future."
In a statement announcing the finalized tariff list, the Office of the United States Trade Representative said that "China has been unwilling to change its policies involving the unfair acquisition of U.S. technology and intellectual property" and has instead responded "by taking further steps to harm U.S. workers and businesses."
"For a long period of time China has taken advantage of our country," Trump said in a recent video posted to his Twitter account, saying that "$375 billion in trade deficits came about, year after year. We don't want that. Not fair, not right. So we placed massive tariffs on China. And the tariffs have really had a positive impact. Number one our country is taking in a lot of money. Number two, we're creating jobs like never before...We're changing things, and we're changing them fast."
China on Monday began imposing new duties on its latest batch of $60 billion in tariffs on U.S. imports. The Wall Street Journal reported that China has backed out of a meeting to discuss the possibility of a new round of trade talks between the two countries.
In a statement, China accused the United States of "trade bullyism" and said the U.S. was pursuing an "America First" agenda.
Since the new administration took office, "it has brazenly preached unilateralism, protectionism and economic hegemony, making false accusations against many countries and regions, particularly China, intimidating other countries through economic measures such as imposing tariffs, and attempting to impose its own interests on China through extreme pressure," the statement read.