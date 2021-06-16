In key meeting, Federal Reserve could signal rate hike sooner than expected

Wall Street and other market participants are closely watching the Federal Reserve on Wednesday for its latest forecast on inflation, and any sign that the central bank is considering starting talks about pulling back on the easy money policies it implemented as part of its response to the pandemic.

The central bank's latest policy statement is set to be released at 2 p.m. ET, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference at 2:30 p.m.

While the Fed is not expected to make any policy changes or rate hikes at the conclusion of its two-day meeting, markets were on edge Wednesday morning. The Fed's "cheap money" strategy has been widely viewed as the catalyst for Wall Street's series of record highs over the past year.

The Fed's benchmark lending rate currently stands at between 0 percent and 0.25 percent, and is expected to remain at that range until at least the end of 2024, according to the Fed's March economic projections.

In remarks before Congress and in other economic forums, Powell has reiterated his commitment to the Fed's accommodative policy stance, emphasizing that the central bank is open to seeing inflation run slightly above its 2 percent target for a period of time — as long as that inflation remains "transitory."

However, with inflation running hotter than expected, and the economy growing more quickly than anticipated, an increasing number of economists and market participants are questioning that policy.

Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase, said in a note that he expects Fed officials to signal a rate increase as early as 2023.

“We are also bringing forward our expectations for liftoff to late 2023,” he said.

The Fed has so far doubled down on its outlook and is determined to "keep the pump primed until employment is all the way back to pre-pandemic levels," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

The current labor market shortage has forced some companies to raise wages, triggering price increases in some cases. While the Fed could raise the interest rate in order to rein in that inflation, that would have a negative impact on the labor market, as companies tighten their hiring to keep costs down. The latest monthly jobs report shows an unemployment rate of 5.8 percent — higher than pre-pandemic levels, which were hovering at a half-century low of around 3.5 percent.

"Employment is worse than the headline numbers suggest," McMillan said. "Job growth continues, but millions of people are still out of work, despite the labor shortage headlines. Since the Fed has a dual mandate — unemployment and inflation — that suggests it should indeed keep its focus on unemployment, rather than inflation. And that means continuing to provide monetary stimulus to help the real economy."

Powell, whose four-year tenure as chair ends in February, has repeatedly clarified that he would give plenty of notice before the central bank starts to withdraw its crisis-era support — ostensibly to prevent any “taper tantrum,” when markets were thrown into turmoil in 2013 after the Fed said it intended to scale back its bond purchasing.

“I think this is going to be Powell's toughest conference in his career as chairman,” Dan North, senior economist at Euler Hermes North America, told NBC News. Announcing a timetable for dialing back bond buying would likely spook markets — but not addressing inflation at all could also jangle nerves on Wall Street. “He's in a pretty difficult position either way,” North said.

The Fed's annual symposium in August in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, is widely expected to be the moment when Fed officials begin to discuss in earnest the timeline for winding down its $120 billion monthly bond buying.