Silicon Valley area food banks strain under growing logistical needs of poverty

RICHMOND, Calif. — On a recent unseasonably warm October day, dozens of Californians gathered at a food distribution site on a vast, unshaded blacktop space behind an elementary school.

In one hour, 193 people waited patiently to fill their carts and shopping bags with produce like bell peppers, apples, onions and squash from the side of a massive truck.

“That’s a record for this year,” said Matthew Durkin, 30, the mobile distribution supervisor, while nodding at the clients and noting that he usually sees only about 160 people. “It means there’s an increased need.”

Durkin, of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties, says that while demand for free food has slowed slightly from the start of the pandemic, people are still hungry.

“We have seen another jump in numbers within the last few months. It’s crazy,” he said, adding that many clients have told them how much they fear returning to work. "They are concerned about Covid-19 surges, as so many of us are, and some of them may need to stay available for unexpected changes in child care and school due to Covid exposures or cases.”

Faye Boyars, a volunteer at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, bags apples in the warehouse. John Brecher for NBC News

More than 18 months into the pandemic, San Francisco Bay Area nonprofit organizations, from food banks to shelters for domestic violence victims, say that they are seeing more demand for their services than they ever saw before the pandemic. Even now, there are still two members of the California National Guard working at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties’ central warehouse in Fairfield.

As the pandemic drags on, these support facilities are also struggling with supply chain problems to meet the seemingly endless demand. It presents even more challenges as supplies and workers grow more scarce. Joel Sjostrom, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano counties, has watched the food bank’s demand grow to 300,000 people at the height of the pandemic from 178,000 before the pandemic began. He is now still trying to find support for 240,000 clients each month.

Almost immediately after the March 2020 shelter-in-place order was instituted, he said, his organization lost 35 percent of its volunteer workforce because it depends so heavily on older volunteers who were scared to work before they were vaccinated. He had to call in members of the California National Guard, two of which remain.

“To meet those volume increases, we have had to step up facilities and transportation,” Sjostrom added. “I had heard of the National Guard being helpful to others in Southern California.”

At one point, there were as many as 25 soldiers working to help this one bank. In California, the National Guard, as of Thursday, still had 140 soldiers deployed to food banks across 16 counties, down from a high of 767 in April 2020, according to Lt. Col. Jonathan M. Shiroma, a California National Guard spokesperson. But the National Guard is gradually trying to cut those numbers back and deploy these workers to other missions.

In addition to help from the National Guard, Sjostrom has hired more full-time staff. But even now, even with 16 drivers, he still would like four more “Class A” drivers who can operate big rig trucks. In order to stay competitive with other outfits that employ drivers, he said he has had to raise his rates from $28 per hour to $30 per hour.

“It’s truly market pressure,” Sjostrom said. “Amazon has ads out, as does Hello Fresh, and driver demand is everywhere.”