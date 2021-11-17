Small-business owners: We’ll go to China to make sure we have enough stock

Supply chain issues have led to shortages of everything from pet food and Christmas trees to toilet paper and baby gear. Major retailers such as Walmart and Home Depot have been able to charter private cargo ships to keep their shelves stocked. In one extreme case, the maker of Beanie Babies chartered more than 150 flights from China to bring the stuffed toys to the U.S. and bypass port congestion. But those are expensive solutions that smaller businesses can’t always afford.

In order to ensure that they have enough product to satisfy customers, smaller companies have had to get creative by cutting out delays where they can. In some cases, that has meant going to China to pick up orders directly from the factory. In others, it has led them to open up their own warehouses in the U.S. to bypass the congestion at the ports in California.

Pish Posh Baby, an online baby gear store with a brick and mortar location in New Jersey, used to occasionally pick up product in China. It did it as a way to save money as manufacturers would sometimes offer discounts for picking up direct from their factories. But with the current supply chain clogs, trips to China have taken on a different purpose.

“Now, very often, manufacturers don’t have the margins to give discounts, so we’re going to China simply to have product,” said Charlie Birnbaum, COO of Pish Posh Baby. “We’re not saving money and we’re doing it more often.”

We’re going to China simply to have product. We’re not saving money.”

Birnbaum said by bringing in containers of product on its own, Pish Posh Baby has been able to have more control over distribution, getting items to customers faster than it otherwise would.

“We’d normally be relying on the U.S. distributor to pick up product from China and bring it to their warehouse. Then we’d place an order, they’d ship it to us, it would go to our warehouse and then out to customers,” Birnbaum said. “What we’re doing now is placing a larger order and bringing it to our warehouse directly.”

Pish Posh Baby isn’t alone in this.

Kids2, a toy manufacturer that owns several brands including Baby Einstein, has had increased demand from retailers looking to pick up items directly from its factories in China, according to owner and CEO Ryan Gunnigle. In all, he’s had 10 major retailers come to him with requests to do just this.

He’s also helped partners secure certain items they’ve struggled to keep in stock, like computer chips.

“Retailers are coming to larger companies like ours to help them solve some of the supply chain challenges,” said. “We had one retailer come to us and say we can partner with you and increase our demand by 30 percent with you. Conversations like that have come up four or five times.”

Gunnigle said he saw where things were headed early on and was fortunate that his company already had a solid footprint in China before the supply chain started getting backed up.

“Having the local infrastructure allowed us to increase our response times and capture more opportunity,” Gunnigle said. “But we’ve really had to change how we work; we have weekly supply and demand meetings. We actually have so much inventory in the supply chain and you don’t want to end up with too much or too little.”

He said it’s a fine balance because, even with the infrastructure Kids2 has in China, if the company were to run out of stock, it would take approximately six months to replace.

If the company were to run out of stock, it would take approximately six months to replace.

That’s because even if companies can actually get hold of the products directly in China and afford the cost of transporting them to the U.S., backlogs await at U.S. ports. Ships are idling offshore at ports along California. Once ships are able to dock and unload their freight containers, those containers wind their way through the port’s processing centers, awaiting labeling and pickup by shippers.

Because of the ongoing issues, that process can now take weeks as opposed to days, according to Levi Conlow, CEO of Lectric eBikes. When delays were at their worst in February and March, Conlow said that, from the moment inventory arrived at the port, it took five to six weeks to get to him.

“The third-party logistics and distribution centers in L.A. have been unusable, they don’t have the bandwidth to get things out,” Conlow said.

Lectric eBikes struggled to stay in stock and meet demand long before the current supply chain clog. As a result, Conlow was used to pivoting quickly. When things started getting congested at the ports earlier this year, he started laying the groundwork to entirely forgo the processing system at the Los Angeles ports and acquire his own warehouses.

“Trying to get in stock was always a challenge. We were never spoiled with simplicity or a sane world,” Conlow said. “We realized we had to get out of L.A. We brought fulfillment in-house to Phoenix in August. Within 30 days, I became a company that was in-stock.”

The dramatic steps smaller companies are taking to stay in stock and meet demand shows just how much strain the supply chain is still applying on these retailers. As Birnbaum noted, there are “issues all the way through from sourcing materials to getting it to our customers in the U.S.”