/ Source: CNBC.com
By Amanda Macias, CNBC

China upped the ante Monday in the ongoing tit-for-tat trade war between the world’s top economies, announcing it will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods, starting June 1.

The list of goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff runs to more than 5,000 U.S. products, the Chinese Finance Ministry said Monday.

Here are some of the 2,493 U.S. goods on that list:

Food products

  • Frozen, dried, smoked and salted beef
  • Honey
  • Frozen spinach and legumes including peas, beans and lentils
  • Fine and coarse rice, corn and wheat flour as well as processed oats
  • Any plant mainly used as a spice
  • Virgin olive oil, peanut oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil and sesame oil
  • Soda and bottled water
  • Spirits including gin, tequila, vodka and other distilled spirits and alcoholic beverages

Building materials

  • Building stone, bricks, panels and floor tiles
  • Wall and ceiling coverings
  • Pipes and tubes
  • Wood flooring and carpets
  • Small tools including handsaws, scissors and other blades
  • Tools used for drilling, milling or boring

Consumer goods

  • Furniture including metal or wood frames for upholstered furniture
  • Bedding and sleeping bags
  • Footwear including leather and rubber boots, sports shoes and accessories for shoes
  • Hats, umbrellas and walking sticks
  • Lighting fixtures
  • Watches and clocks
  • Musical instruments including upright pianos, stringed instruments, wind instruments and keyboards

Transport

  • Parts for railway or tramway locomotives
  • Track signal equipment for railway or tramway
  • Sailboats, motorboats and yachts
  • Canoes and other recreational vessels

Electronics

  • Coffee makers, hair dryers, microwaves, space heaters, electric ovens
  • Television broadcast cameras
  • Telecommunications equipment
  • Microphones, headphones, speakers, recorders, DVD players and other accessories for video and audio equipment

Natural resources and chemicals

  • Rocks including granite, marble, chalk and sandstone
  • Precious and semiprecious stones including diamonds, rubies and emeralds
  • Metal ores including iron, nickel, zinc, titanium and zirconium
  • Natural liquid gas
  • Fertilizers
  • Chemicals including chlorine, iodine and sulfuric acid
  • Dyes and pigment