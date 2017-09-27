President Donald Trump broke his five-day silence on Puerto Rico's post-Hurricane Maria devastation by tweeting out reminders of the country's debt load and inadequate infrastructure.

Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...It's old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated. Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

...owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Critics assailed the remarks as tone deaf, and the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico's capital, said it was wrong to mix the issues of the island's worthiness for aid with its longstanding fiscal quagmire.

"These are two different topics," Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz told CNN. "When someone is in need, when someone is in dire need, when someone is in a life or death situation, there is a human, moral imperative to deal with that situation before dealing with anything else."

The island is now in its 11th year of recession and has $74 billion in debt. While its economic issues are to a degree self inflicted and the result of inefficient, crony-based governance, the current humanitarian crisis is not the fault of any of the everyday victims on this island of 3.4 million people as they struggle for food and water in blackout conditions.

Commonwealth Conundrum

The problems are years in the making and some of them are down to the simple fact that Puerto Rico is an island and a commonwealth, subject to special rules, and caught somewhere between the status of an independent country and a state.

But if you had to pick a date you can point to 2006 when, like much of the U.S., the commonwealth began to see a painful real-estate boom correction. but, unlike most of the mainland, Puerto Rico's home building never recovered.

Related: Why Puerto Rico's Bankruptcy Matters

The government continued to issue balanced budgets — but its tax revenues fell short of forecasts. Puerto Rico tried to borrow its way out of the hole, in part by issuing debt in the form of bonds. With their high yields and unique tax-exempt status, these bonds attracted mutual and hedge funds. They also drew ordinary investors such as retirees and ordinary Puerto Ricans. Investors liked the potential payoff and believed Puerto Rico would eventually recover.

Successive governors tried to "borrow from Peter to pay Paul," taking out loans to sunset old debts and keep the system running.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Puerto Rico Facing Humanitarian Crisis After Maria 1:09 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1055297603796" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Puerto Rico hid its fiscal problems in order to try to borrow its way out. Through ever more creative ways it continued to borrow and build up its debt," Brad Setser, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, an independent, non-partisan think tank, told NBC News. "But its efforts to disguise its weakening underlying fiscal position ended up digging itself into a deeper hole."

Ratings Cut

The wheels began to fall off in 2014 when the island's credit rating was downgraded by ratings agencies, cutting off its access to new credit. In 2015, the governor declared its debts "unpayable." It began missing some interest payments.

Macroeconomic forces have also added to the country's woes. The country imports oil for nearly all of its energy production and was hit hard from 2005 to 2012 when oil prices doubled. Following the United States' free trade agreements with Latin American and Caribbean states, Puerto Rico's manufacturing sector has faced higher competition.

Related: Puerto Rico Left in the Dark

Then there's the pharma factor. Lucrative tax breaks drew scores of pharmaceutical companies to deploy manufacturing plants on the island. They provided needed jobs but their use of global supply chains limited the washover benefit to local economies and bred dependence on outside businesses. When the U.S. started to phase out the key tax break, plant closures and layoffs followed, with little entrepreneurial ecosystem to fall back on.

Red Tape

The island is also rife with bureaucratic disarray and lengthy permitting processes that ties up projects and delays new business development. According to a 2016 Reuters investigation, one would-be entrepreneur ditched his plans for building an assisted living facility because of five-year waits to permits. Just to work a single food festival requires "mountains" of government forms.

In Puerto Rico the government is the largest employer, representing about 26 percent of the total workforce. "It's hard to say 'we're going to fire all the people who work in bureaucracies because they're no longer needed,'" Salim Furth, a research fellow at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation think tank, told NBC News.

"I think you should let the dust settle before pointing out someone's lousy policies," he added. "Their politicians are aware of the problems but have a hard time addressing them because there are a lot of entrenched interest groups."