The U.S. is in a full-blown trade war now — and your wallet and paycheck may soon see the effects.

American consumers can expect higher prices and diminished economic opportunity if President Donald Trump follows through on his threat of levying 10 percent tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods and China responds in kind, as it has vowed to do, experts say.

The latest salvo comes in the form of a 205-page list of proposed items published by the Office of the United States Trade Representative. Products that could be targeted include critical farm machinery parts, consumer electronics and aesthetic goods, like ornamental fish and antiques.

“Tariffs are beginning to take a toll on American businesses, workers, farmers and consumers as overseas markets close to American-made products and prices increase here at home,” said U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J. Donohue in a statement. “Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone. Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.”

Experts say prices at the supermarket, as well as at clothing and electronic stores that carry the targeted goods, could rise if retailers decide to pass the increased costs down to consumers. Or shoppers may gradually see prices everywhere rise as stores try to spread out the damage. The impact on each price tag may ultimately be small, but it all adds up.