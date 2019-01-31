Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 31, 2019, 2:13 PM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Kayla Tausche and Fred Imbert, CNBC

U.S. and China are discussing a potential meeting between President Donald Trump and his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, to take place in late February, two sources told CNBC.

The meeting would take place after a summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and just before the March 2 deadline for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment about a possible summit meeting.

U.S. and China officials are currently meeting in Washington, trying to strike the trade deal to avert a new round of tariffs. Trump is scheduled to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday.

Trump tweeted on Thursday the meetings in Washington are going well, saying, “China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table.” However, he noted that a deal will not be struck until he meets with Xi.

The two countries slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods last year, sending ripples through financial markets.