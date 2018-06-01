Breaking News Emails
President Donald Trump may have been "looking forward" to Friday morning's jobs report, but this time he didn't seem to tweet out any hints about its performance as the U.S. economy continued to tick upward with growth in jobs and wages in June.
Total nonfarm payroll employment increased to 213,000 jobs in June, the 93rd straight month the number has gone up, the longest recorded streak. It was also higher than the expected gain of 195,000 jobs.
The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4 percent, above the expected 3.8 percent, mainly due to 600,000 Americans entering the workforce.
Breaking News Emails
Employment increased in several industries, including health care, manufacturing and construction, though retail trade lost jobs. Wage growth accelerated in June to 2.7 percent annually.
Last month critics slammed Trump for appearing to hint at the positive direction of the jobs report before it was officially posted when he tweeted, "Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning." That sent bond yields and the value of the dollar higher ahead of the report.
This time around his latest tweet was 12 hours prior to the release, praising Republican leadership and America's global standing.