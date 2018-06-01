Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

President Donald Trump may have been "looking forward" to Friday morning's jobs report, but this time he didn't seem to tweet out any hints about its performance as the U.S. economy continued to tick upward with growth in jobs and wages in June.

Total nonfarm payroll employment increased to 213,000 jobs in June, the 93rd straight month the number has gone up, the longest recorded streak. It was also higher than the expected gain of 195,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4 percent, above the expected 3.8 percent, mainly due to 600,000 Americans entering the workforce.