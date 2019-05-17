Breaking News Emails
The U.S. is poised to lift the controversial steel and aluminum tariffs it slapped on Canada and Mexico last year, according to sources familiar with the matter.
CNBC was the first to report the new development, which would not only clear the deck for President Donald Trump to focus on trade negotiations with China, but could pave the way for the eventual ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which replaces the nearly 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.
Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reportedly spoke Friday about the tariffs, said a spokesman for Trudeau.
The move last May to implement tariffs under the guise of national security measures triggered strong response across the globe, including a firm reproach from Trudeau, who denounced the punitive tariffs as "totally unacceptable" and "an affront," saying that the very idea that Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States is "inconceivable."
Trump’s decision to levy the 10 percent tariff on aluminum and 25 percent on steel imports — without including a waiver for two of the country's closest trading partners — triggered retaliatory tariffs of $12.8 billion on American imports, which Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said at the time was "the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era."
Mexico said it would “impose equivalent measures to various products in the face of U.S. protectionist measures,” noting it “deeply regrets and rejects the decision of the United States to impose these tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Mexico.”
The tariffs could be lifted as soon as Friday, CNBC reported. It is not yet known what measures, if any, will be taken to replace the tariffs.
The renegotiation of NAFTA was one of Trump's campaign pledges. If the deal can finally reach approval, the new agreement could head to Congress soon for a vote before lawmakers leave for their August recess.