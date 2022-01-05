GM unveils Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck to rival Ford's F-150 Lightning

If General Motors is “on a path to an all-electric future,” as CEO Mary Barra often says, the new Chevrolet Silverado EV will do some heavy lifting along the way.

Barra helped pull the covers off the all-electric pickup during her virtual keynote address at the CES tech show in Las Vegas on Wednesday, boasting it will match the power and performance of a conventional pickup — while also delivering 400 miles range. Set to go into production early next year, it will be GM’s second battery-powered pickup and one of at least 30 all-electric models set to reach market by 2025.

“The fastest-growing segment we see for EV consideration is the full-size truck segment,” Steve Majoros, Chevy’s marketing chief, told NBC News.

Ford has logged nearly 200,000 advance reservations for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup, while Tesla says it has over 400,000 deposits for its repeatedly delayed Cybertruck. All told, there could be 10 or more battery-electric pickups on sale by mid-decade, including versions of the Ram 1500 and Toyota Tundra, as well as the new Rivian R1T and others.

GM’s first electric pickup, the GMC Hummer EV, went on sale late last year, with a sticker price of $112,595.

Both trucks share the same skateboard-like “architecture,” placing motors, batteries and other drivetrain components below the load floor. The design lowers a vehicle’s center of gravity to make it more stable, especially at high speeds. It also means space normally taken up by an engine compartment can be repurposed for passengers and cargo.

The high-tech interior includes a 17-inch infotainment touchscreen. General Motors

With the Silverado EV, there’s a large “frunk” under the hood and a cabin with business class room.

By switching to a battery drivetrain, the truck may appeal to environmentalists — but Chevy hasn’t forgotten conventional pickup buyers. Initially, two versions of the Silverado EV will be produced: The WT, or work truck, will be pitched to fleet and commercial customers; and the RST First Edition will target those who want lots of luxury features on top of towing and cargo capacity.

Initially, the RST will haul up to a 10,000 pound trailer and 1,300 pounds of payload. The WT will max out at 8,000 pounds of trailer and a 1,200-pound payload. Later versions, according to Chevy, will handle as much as a 20,000 pound trailer.

The RST features a 200 kilowatt-hour battery pack, one of the largest in the industry, yielding up to 400 miles per charge — though that will vary, depending upon trailer and cargo loads.

Using one of the latest public quick chargers, Chevy said the Silverado EV will be able to add 100 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes, though getting up to 80 percent — the normal max on a fast charger — will take more like an hour.

Visually, the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV might not seem all that much different from a conventional truck. But they share not a single body panel. The battery model spent plenty of time in the wind tunnel, aerodynamics critical to an EV’s range and performance.

A closer look reveals a shorter nose and more streamlined features. The conventional grille is gone, though smaller air intakes feed air for cooling the low-mounted battery pack and motors. Seeing the EV come up in your rearview mirror you might note the distinctive headlamps connected by a lighted crossbar and backlit Chevy bowtie emblem.

Inside, the spaciousness of the cabin is readily apparent. Chevy designers opted for a high-tech look, with a 17-inch infotainment touchscreen.

The WT model will be the first in production, starting in spring 2023, and will have a sticker price of just under $40,000. The RST First Edition follows in fall 2023, and will start at $105,000.

Customers can place advance reservations right away on its website, Chevy said Wednesday.