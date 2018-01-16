Wall Street's main indexes rose sharply on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting the 26,000 mark for the first time — just 12 days after racing past its previous record high of 25,000.

Hopes of strong quarterly earnings, supported by a steep cut in corporate taxes, and solid global economic growth have bolstered Wall Street's optimism in the start to 2018.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed DOW Hits record 26,000 for first time 3:12 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1137957443906" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

"Not only is the U.S. coming off a strong quarter, but the new tax reform measures are continuing to provide a boost, with investors keen to hear more about what impact this will have on future earnings," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at online foreign exchange broker Oanda.

The Dow was up 225 points by 9.40 ET on Tuesday, its fastest 1,000-point rise. It ended above 25,000 on Jan. 4.

United Health rose 2.2 percent after the largest U.S. health insurer reported results that beat analysts' estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast.

Citigroup jumped 1.4 percent after the lender reported profit that topped Wall Street expectations as strength in consumer businesses made up for lower revenue from bond and currency trading.

General Motors rose 2.7 percent after the company said it expected earnings in 2018 to be largely flat, compared with 2017, but that profits should pick up pace in 2019.

Amazon rose more than 2 percent, extending gains from last week when data showed U.S. holiday spending surged to 12-year high, prompting price target hikes.