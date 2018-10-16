Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday after some of the country’s biggest companies released a batch of strong earnings reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied by around 380 points, having traded lower just one day earlier as investors digested global reactions to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and weighed the continued impact of trade tariffs.

The Dow had its best day in two months, with Morgan Stanley up 4.5 percent by midday Tuesday, and Goldman Sachs — reporting under new Chief Executive Officer David Solomon for the first time — surging by 1.2 percent.

United Health and Johnson & Johnson, major drivers of the blue-chip Dow, also contributed to its rally Tuesday after reporting robust quarterly profits and revising upwards their earnings outlook for the rest of the year.

Netflix, which is set to report after the bell, will be widely watched as a bellwether for the tech sector, which was the focus of last week’s sell-off.

Markets have been skittish over the past week over the rise of bond yields and concerns about stymied global growth after the International Monetary Fund warned that a more protectionist trade climate would make the world “poorer and more dangerous.”