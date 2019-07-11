Breaking News Emails
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record intraday high of 27,000 on Thursday on the back of testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that signaled easier monetary policy could be implemented later this month.
The 30-stock average broke above 27,000 for the first time in its history, before trading just below that level. The Dow was up 0.5 percent, or 132 points, in morning trading.
The record comes just one day after previous highs, when Powell gave testimony to the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that signaled to markets that a rate cut was likely.
Fed Chair Powell said business investments across the U.S. have slowed “notably” recently as uncertainties over the economic outlook linger. As a result, expectations of an upcoming rate cut grew.
The minutes from the central bank’s policy meeting last month reiterated Powell’s comments.
“It is fair to say that such a cut would be unprecedented in modern times given overall financial conditions and the balance of economic data,” Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management, wrote in a note. “This is not quite the same as saying it is completely unwarranted, particularly if one grants the yield curve a prognostic capability that overrides other financial markets, and to some extent the trade dispute ... represents an exogenous shock to overall economic activity that is very hard to estimate and economic data is in some cases weaker than it was last summer.”
Market expectations for a rate cut in July are at 100 percent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. Powell testifies again on Thursday in front of U.S. Senate members.