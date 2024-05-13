Dow slips for first losing day in nine as consumers' expectations for inflation rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped on Monday, snapping an eight-day winning streak, as traders grappled with rising inflation expectations ahead of key reports due later in the week.

The 30-stock Dow fell 81.33 points, or 0.21%, to close at 39,431.51. The S&P 500 inched lower by 0.02%, ending at 5,221.42. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29%, closing at 16,388.24.

A New York Federal Reserve survey showed consumers last month raised their expectations for price increases in both the near and long term. On a one-year basis, inflation expectations rose to 3.3%. Their five-year outlook ticked up to 2.8%.

Stocks gave back earlier gains after the survey results were issued. The numbers also come ahead of two key economic data releases.

The consumer price index report is slated for Wednesday. Economists expect an April increase of 0.4% month over month and 3.4% year over year, according to Dow Jones. The producer price index, due out Tuesday, is expected to have risen 0.3% last month.

Shares of meme stock GameStop soared 74% after “Roaring Kitty,” the moniker of the Reddit trader behind 2021′s short squeeze, posted online for the first time in three years.

The 30-stock Dow is coming off its best weekly performance of 2024, rising more than 2% last week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed more than 1% each during that period.

The major averages have clawed back to within reach of their record levels set in March following a brief pullback. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all within 1% of their closing highs.